M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 199.90 ($2.55), with a volume of 341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.43).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WINK

M Winkworth Price Performance

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

About M Winkworth

(Get Free Report)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.