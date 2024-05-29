M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 199.90 ($2.55), with a volume of 341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.43).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
M Winkworth Price Performance
M Winkworth Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.
About M Winkworth
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
