Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,876,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,296 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

