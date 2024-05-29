Manesh Dadlani Sells 2,500 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. 2,109,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,417. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 436,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 110.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,156 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,327 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

