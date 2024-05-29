Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 0.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.88. 13,161,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 66,907,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

