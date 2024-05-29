Marathon Oil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,972 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average daily volume of 12,806 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,089,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

