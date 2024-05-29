Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $26,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,862. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.