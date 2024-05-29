Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 2.1%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.35 and last traded at $76.70. 1,893,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,061,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

