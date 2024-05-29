Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOR. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $132.89. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Further Reading

