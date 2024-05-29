Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAYNF remained flat at $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.

