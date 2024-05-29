McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.30

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.30 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.56). McBride shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.55), with a volume of 142,243 shares trading hands.

McBride Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £205.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,180.00, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at McBride

In related news, insider Mark Strickland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,643.68). Company insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

