MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the April 30th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,219. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MDxHealth by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,906,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDXH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

