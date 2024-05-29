Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.80 ($0.42). Approximately 358,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 811,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.70 ($0.42).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.82) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
In other news, insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 1,563,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £500,420.16 ($639,106.21). 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.
