Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of MRK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.90. 8,048,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,470. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.
