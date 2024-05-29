Metal Sky Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSSAU) Shares Up 0.5%

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.