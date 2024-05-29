Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the April 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Metawells Oil & Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS KOSK remained flat at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Metawells Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get Metawells Oil & Gas alerts:

Metawells Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc intends to operate as an oil producer that focuses on the multi-zone development and enhanced oil recovery. The company was formerly known as One Step Vending Corp. and changed its name to Metawells Oil & Gas Inc in January 2024. Metawells Oil & Gas Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Harrison, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Metawells Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metawells Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.