MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $434.48 million and $18.95 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $76.41 or 0.00112399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,943.39 or 0.99948023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 75.50838266 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $16,561,332.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.