Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.