MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $83.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

