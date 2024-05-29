Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $129.90 and last traded at $132.56. Approximately 3,648,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,286,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 480,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,693,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

