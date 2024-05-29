MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 490.7% in May

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, an increase of 490.7% from the April 30th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ INKT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,556. The company has a market cap of $33.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

