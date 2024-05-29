Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires Shares of 225 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.