Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys Shares of 1,533 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:OC opened at $175.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.00. Owens Corning has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $183.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

