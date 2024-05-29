Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,415,000 after acquiring an additional 360,020 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $143.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average of $128.41.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

