Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.22 and its 200 day moving average is $242.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

