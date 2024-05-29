Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in May

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
MTSFY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 32,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
