Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in May

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

MTSFY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 32,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

