Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,497. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on LVS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.