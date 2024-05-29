Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,658,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 882,385 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,163,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,981 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 604.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 112,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,040 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

CRBG traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 3,096,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

