Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $118.79 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 248,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,791,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.52. The firm has a market cap of $456.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

