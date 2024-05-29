Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000. PG&E comprises about 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,094,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

