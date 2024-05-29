Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 309,690 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

bluebird bio Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,375,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,398. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

