Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Fluence Energy comprises 0.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 6,126.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,753. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.