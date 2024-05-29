MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MongoDB Trading Down 4.0 %

MongoDB stock opened at $335.86 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $275.76 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

