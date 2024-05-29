Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.14. 53,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 76,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Montana Technologies Trading Up 40.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.47% of Montana Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

