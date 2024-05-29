Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 5.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.00. 54,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 348,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNTK. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $730.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 26.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 76.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 104,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.