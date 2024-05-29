Morpheus.Network (MNW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $38.33 Million

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $38.33 million and approximately $128,895.65 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.81962029 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $166,780.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

