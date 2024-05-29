Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the April 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRAAY opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.88. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

