N-able’s (NABL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on N-able from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

N-able Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of N-able

NABL stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,042. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of N-able by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,813,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 116,293 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of N-able by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,847,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 635,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of N-able by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 144,098 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $16,940,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $8,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

