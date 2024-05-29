Nano Market Capitalization Achieves $168.92 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $168.92 million and $2.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00001842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,820.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.54 or 0.00688091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00121790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00045693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00207158 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00055423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00091878 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

