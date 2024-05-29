National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.39

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.51. National CineMedia shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 663,500 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 444,433 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.