Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $26.31

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $24.80. Nayax shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 509 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYAX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nayax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NYAX

Nayax Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $839.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $575,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Nayax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.