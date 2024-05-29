nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.5-131.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.04 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.65-0.68 EPS.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.34, a PEG ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.57.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.91.

In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,185,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,185,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

