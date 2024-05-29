NEAR Protocol Price Tops $7.56 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.56 or 0.00011188 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.17 billion and $303.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,193,129,524 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,642,731 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,192,934,653 with 1,080,301,094 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.76988097 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $496,636,690.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.