Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the April 30th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 724.0 days.

Nemetschek stock remained flat at $90.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35. Nemetschek has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $90.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

