Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the April 30th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 724.0 days.
Nemetschek Price Performance
Nemetschek stock remained flat at $90.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35. Nemetschek has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $90.25.
About Nemetschek
