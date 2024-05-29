Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neste Oyj Price Performance
NTOIY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 83,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,580. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.
Neste Oyj Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3261 dividend. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is 45.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Neste Oyj
About Neste Oyj
Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neste Oyj
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.