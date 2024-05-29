Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NTOIY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 83,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,580. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3261 dividend. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

