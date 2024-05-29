Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NSRGY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.69. 502,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $99.04 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

