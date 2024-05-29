Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average is $132.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,770 shares of company stock valued at $23,961,948. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.