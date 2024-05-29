NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 38,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 237,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

