New Republic Capital LLC Acquires 727 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 810,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $143.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

