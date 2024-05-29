New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,954. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $127.46 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

