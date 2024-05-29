New Republic Capital LLC Sells 5,053 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,517. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.83%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

